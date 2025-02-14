Our Pet of the Week has a perfect name for Valentine's Day -- Scarlet!

Meet our Pet of the Week, Scarlet. Doesn't she have the perfect name to be adopted on Valentine's Day?

Scarlet is a Miniature Pinscher or "min pin" and terrier mix, and she's under a year old.

She's a loyal best friend who is quiet and gentle, but playful too.

She came out of a animal cruelty case with 60 other dogs, so she's ready to meet her forever family!

She'd be good in a home with other dogs, cats and kids too.

Scarlet is house-trained and in good health, up-to-date on vaccinations, spayed and chipped.

Her adoption fee is $300, and if you'd like to meet Scarlet, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws is holding an Adoption Event on Saturday, February 15, 2025 at Petsmart Canyon Rim, 3191 E. 3300 S., SLC from 1-4pm.

