Our Pet of the Week has a signature look that will remind you of a prairie dog

Our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week is Maggie, who has a signature look: standing up on her hind legs or standing like a prairie dog.

Maggie is about 3-4 years old and 35 pounds.

She loves to play with other dogs and could play with her ball for hours and hours!

She's also great with cats and kids.

Maggie is a little cautious of strangers but will warm up quickly.

Her adoption fee is $350 which includes her vaccinations, spay, teeth cleaning, microchip. her leash and harness, a collar and her favorite toys.

If you're interested in meeting Maggie, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.