Our Pet of the Week is a lover, not a fighter!

Beans is described as "a lover not a fighter" who just loves to be around his favorite humans.

He's an adult male (about seven years old) with a playful spirit who is always up for a game of fetch but won't complain a bit if you're just relaxing together on the couch.

He's gentle and loyal and he's sure to win your heart with his adorable antics.

Beans has been through a lot, he was returned after five years when his family had medical issues and could no longer care for him.

Now he's eager to meet his new family.

He's vaccinated, neutered and up-to-date on all vaccinations.

If you'd like to adopt Beans, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws is having an adoption event at Petsmart Canyon Rim, 3191 E. 3300 S. in Salt Lake City on Saturday, November 16, 2024 from 1-4pm.