Our Pet of the Week is a six-month-old puppy who's ready to find his forever home

Wesley and his litter mates are all waiting to find love at their new forever homes. One of these pups could be home with you this weekend.

Wesley is a six-month-old puppy, a terrier mix. He's very friendly and affectionate and loves to give kisses.

He would be great in a home with other dogs and children and loves to go on walks and play outside with his siblings.

Wesley would make a great companion and would go on adventures or stay home to keep you company.

He is crate trained and doing good on potty training, is neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date.

He is $400 to adopt and you can learn more at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws will be having an adoption event on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Petsmart in Canyon Rim, 3191 East 3300 South from 1-4pm.