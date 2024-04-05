Our Pet of the Week is an 8 pound bundle of joy!

Our Hearts4Paws Pet of the week is a big personality in a tiny body.

Wally is only eight pounds, but he's pure joy!

His foster family describes him as funny, brave, athletic, curious, playful and smart!

They call him a superstar who will fit in with any family because he is good with kids, cats and other dogs too.

He loves cuddly Teddy bears and always has his paw ready for a pat on the head.

If you're looking for the perfect addition to your home, look no further than this funny little fella.

Wally's adoption fee is $300 and he comes chipped, up-to-date on vaccines and neutered.

You can meet him by filling out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws is holding an adoption event on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at Petsmart at 3191 East 3300 South, Salt Lake City from 1-4pm.