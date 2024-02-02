Our Pet of the Week is hoping to see again, and to get a forever family

Spaz has had a hard story lately. Sadly, her human became homeless and could no longer keep her.

She's in a foster home now, and is a love bug! But, she needs a little extra T-L-C.

Spaz is eight years old and was diagnosed with diabetes about a year ago and needs to have regular injections.

She has lost her sight, but doctors are hopeful she will regain it with surgery.

Local high school student Anna McNeil heard about Spaz and decided to help by holding a fundraiser for Spaz to have the cataract surgery.

It's tonight (February 2, 2024) from 5:00-7:00pm at 5116 W. Denali Park Drive in Herriman. Bring your best friend and enjoy treats, doggy art, a photo booth, feebies, coupons and an auction.

If you have a place for Spaz in your heart and your home, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws is having an Adoption Event on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at Petsmart, 3191 East 3300 South, Salt Lake City from 1:00pm-4:00pm.