Our Pet of the Week is named after one "cool cat" from classic TV

Let's Find Fonzie a Home
Our Pet of the Week is named after one cool guy -- Fonzie from "Happy Days".
Posted at 2:22 PM, Mar 03, 2023
Remember Fonzie in the classic TV sitcom "Happy Days". He was one cool cat and this dog is named after him.

Meet Fonzie — our Pet of the week.

He's only six months old and he's very lovable.

Fonzie loves to play and he's used to going to doggy day care every day.

He is a shepherd mix and is good with other dogs.

Fonzie is neutered, current on all vaccinations and chipped. His adoption fee is $250.

If you'd like to learn more about him go to hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws will be at the Canyon Rim Petsmart at 3191 E. 3300 S., SLC on Saturday, March 4, 2023 from 1-4pm for an adoption event.

