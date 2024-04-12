Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Our Pet of the Week is one-of-a-kind

Let's Find Baxter a Home!
Baxter didn't make a peep the entire time he was here. He's such a sweet natured boy.
Posted at 1:56 PM, Apr 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-12 15:56:47-04

Meet Baxter, the one-of-a-kind, funny, and athletic young gentleman!

You will never find another pup like Baxter, who is not only smart, playful, gentle, and protective but also curious and friendly.

Baxter is about a year-and-a-half to two-years old with lots of energy and curiosity. He's always up for an adventure, but he's also very gentle.

He'd love to be in a home with kids, other dogs and cats too.

He's up-to-date on vaccinations, neutered and chipped.

His adoption fee is $400.

If you'd like to meet Baxter, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere