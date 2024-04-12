Our Pet of the Week is one-of-a-kind

Meet Baxter, the one-of-a-kind, funny, and athletic young gentleman!

You will never find another pup like Baxter, who is not only smart, playful, gentle, and protective but also curious and friendly.

Baxter is about a year-and-a-half to two-years old with lots of energy and curiosity. He's always up for an adventure, but he's also very gentle.

He'd love to be in a home with kids, other dogs and cats too.

He's up-to-date on vaccinations, neutered and chipped.

His adoption fee is $400.

If you'd like to meet Baxter, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

