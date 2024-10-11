Our Pet of the Week is so soft, he's like a warm fuzzy blanket

Whisper is our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week.

He's only a pup — about eight weeks old, so he's available for pre-adoption right now.

Whisper has the softest fur you can imagine, he's a shih tzu Yorkie mix.

He's described as gentle and social, and even has the most unique howl when he's lonely.

Whisper will be getting neutered in a couple of weeks, and then he'll be ready to find his forever family.

He's great with all dogs and has been raised in a foster home with kids.

After he's fixed, he'll be up to date on vaccinations and chipped as well.

If you're interested in adopting Whisper, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws will be at the Salt Lake Fall Home Show all weekend (Friday - Sunday) at the South Town Expo Center with dogs available for adoption.

They're also searching for foster homes, if you can't commit to a full-time pet.

