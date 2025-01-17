Our Pet of the Week is special and deserves a family who will love him

Meet Milo - our Our Pet of the Week... he's a four-year-old Pomeranian who's very sweet.

He's good with other dogs, cats and kids and is house trained and a very good boy.

He landed in the shelter after his owner died, and Hearts4Paws rescued him.

His adoption fee is $400 and he's chipped, up-to-date on vaccinations and neutered.

He's a special needs dog because he has seizures and needs medicine.

If you'd like to adopt Milo, please fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws will be at Petsmart Canyon Rim, 3191 East 3300 S., SLC) on Saturday, January 18, 2025 from 1-4pm with adoptable dogs.