Our Pet of the Week needs a little extra love and T-L-C!

Spaz has had a hard story lately. Sadly, her human became homeless and could no longer keep her.

She's in a foster home now, and is a love bug! But, she needs a little extra T-L-C.

Spaz is eight years old and was diagnosed with diabetes about a year ago. She has lost her sight, but doctors are hopeful she will regain it with surgery this coming week!

She will need a family or individual who is not afraid of giving her injections, and can pay for them (about $70 a month).

Spaz has a ton of love to give and loves to be cuddled and go for walks.

She is fixed, has had a dental, and is current on all of her vaccinations and she's chipped.

If you have a place for Spaz in your heart and your home, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.