Our pet of the week Rocky is looking for his fur-ever home

Meet Rocky, a four-year-old Shih Tzu! He is a brave and gentle male dog with a dignified and playful spirit. This smart and curious pooch is affectionate, athletic and funny - he's always making his humans smile.

Rocky is good with other dogs and loves to make new four-legged friends. He is a well-rounded pup with a heart of gold and a love for adventure. He is a strong, resilient dog who would fit into most homes.

If you're looking for a furry friend who will stick by your side through thick and thin, Rocky is the perfect companion for you. Please come and meet this adorable pooch!

If you're interested in Rocky, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.