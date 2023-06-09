Our Pet of the Week was rescued from the streets of Salt Lake City

Our Pet of the Week, Fisher, was found living on the streets in Salt Lake City when he was a puppy last summer.

He was rescued, and has been living with a foster family who has been getting him ready for a forever home.

Fisher loves to cuddle and be on your lap and he also enjoys walks and playing with toys.

He would love a home where he can get a lot of attention, and he'll give a lot of love back.

Fisher would be a great companion for someone looking for a small dog that can go hiking and camping - he's got a lot of energy!

He would like a yard to play in and would do great with another dog in the family, or as an only dog.

Fisher is a mixed breed, including part Tibetan Spaniel. He's been neutered, vaccinated and chipped.

If you're interested in giving Fisher a safe, loving home, please fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.