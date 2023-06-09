Our Pet of the Week was rescued from the streets of Salt Lake City

Watch Now
Fisher was rescued from the streets of Salt Lake as a pup, he's now ready for a forever home.
Posted at 1:58 PM, Jun 09, 2023
Our Pet of the Week, Fisher, was found living on the streets in Salt Lake City when he was a puppy last summer.

He was rescued, and has been living with a foster family who has been getting him ready for a forever home.

Fisher loves to cuddle and be on your lap and he also enjoys walks and playing with toys.

He would love a home where he can get a lot of attention, and he'll give a lot of love back.

Fisher would be a great companion for someone looking for a small dog that can go hiking and camping - he's got a lot of energy!

He would like a yard to play in and would do great with another dog in the family, or as an only dog.

Fisher is a mixed breed, including part Tibetan Spaniel. He's been neutered, vaccinated and chipped.

If you're interested in giving Fisher a safe, loving home, please fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

