Our Pet of the Week wants to be your Shadow!

Shadow is a four-year-old doodle who is very loving and low-maintenance because he doesn't shed.

He's good with other dogs, cats and kids. In fact, he'd love to be in a home where someone is home for most of the day!

A fenced yard is ideal, he will be able to get his energy out.

Shadow is about 70 pounds and would be a great emotional support dog.

You can adopt him by going to hearts4paws.org.