Our Pet of the Week will definitely bring some Joy into our life — she is Joy!

Joy is a sweet girl who loves to cuddle and would be very happy just to sit on your lap all day.

She's 10 to 12 years old and great with kids, other dogs and cats too.

Joy is very healthy and just had a dental and is spayed and up to date on vaccinations.

She ready for her forever home.

Joy's adoption fee is $300 and you can learn more at hearts4paws.org.