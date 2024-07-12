Our Pet of the Week will fit in with just about any home because he's so low-maintenance!

Doggie is so "chill" that he'd fit in with just about any home!

He's a miniature poodle, about two-years-old, so he still has a lot of energy but he also has all the manners of an adult dog.

He's described as having a lot of love to give and is full of personality. He's a gentle and playful pup who is also smart, quiet, funny and great with other dogs.

Doggie is healthy and would love nothing more than to play fetch in the park with his forever family.

He's freshly groomed, neutered, current on all vaccinations and chipped.

If you'd like to meet Doggie, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws also needs foster homes, the shelters are overflowing! If you can help out, please visit their website.