Our Pet of the Week will have outstanding manners after a training program he's leaving for

Duke is a deaf Red Heeler, known for his sweet and affectionate nature.

He is very mellow for nine month old and gets along well with other dogs, but thrives around dogs with calm personalities.

Duke craves stability at home and loves being by his person's side. His progress with potty training is excellent and is working on crate training.

He will be attending a two-week training program at Summit Canine in Lehi to further enhance his socialization and confidence, starting on April 29, 2024, so he'll be ready for his forever home with perfect manners!

Duke is neutered, current on all vaccinations and chipped. His adoption fee is $125.

If you're interested in adopting Duke, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

