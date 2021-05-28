Our Pet of the Week will have you saying "I Love Lucy".

Lucy is the white, fluffy version of a human two-year-old. She's funny, social, playful and mischievous all in one sassy little bundle!

Lucy is our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week!

She loves life, on her terms. And LOVES her naps (she has to have nap time).

Lucy is special needs, and that means she needs consistency in her daily routine. She has Psychomotor Seizures, (also known as Complex Partial Seizures), which are more like an episode of abnormal behavior than an convulsion. It appears like she's in an altered state and Lucy will need medicine for the rest of her life.

Lucy's best fit would be with women only and a dog her size or larger.

She's a two-year-old poodle and she's spayed, chipped and current on all vaccinations.

Her adoption fee is $300.

If you'd like more information, visit hearts4paws.org.