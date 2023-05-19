Watch Now
Our Pets of the Week are puppies!

Let's Find These Puppies a Home!
These little guys are part of a litter that was born at the shelter. Let's help them find homes!
Posted at 1:58 PM, May 19, 2023
The mama of these puppies came to the shelter when she was pregnant.

Now she's delivered her litter of six, and the puppies are (almost) ready for their fur-ever homes.

They are chihuahuas and nine weeks old, which means they have about two more weeks before they can be adopted, but you can pre-adopt.

There are five boys and one girl, and they are all very sweet.

The adoption fee for each pup is $400,, and that covers three sets of puppy shots, being fixed and a microchip in the new owner's name.

If you're interested, fill out an adoption application at hearts4paws.org.

