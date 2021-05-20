Watch
Our resident car critic found a German sports sedan that is a great combination of "cool" and "nice"

Our car critic describes this Jetta as "cool" and "nice", and it's one of only a few cars you can still get in a stick shift!
Posted at 1:33 PM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 15:33:26-04

In this week's Auto Pros segment our resident car critic Brian Champangne borrowed a Volkswagen Jetta GLI 2.0 Autobahn from Strong Volkswagen to try out.

His review? It's "cool" and it's "nice".

Brian liked that he could unlock the doors, with the keys in his pocket.

Inside, power leather seats that are heated and cooled. The sunroof has a shade which lets fresh air in and keeps the sun out.

The Jetta features 18-inch wheels, a two-litre turbo, and a chrome exhaust.

And, it is available in stick shift or automatic.

You can see the Jetta by going to strongvw.com.

