Our Super Senior and her loyal pups share joy wherever they visit

Meet our Super Senior for July
(The Place) - We surprised our July Super Senior as she and her pups were visiting a senior care facility.
Our Super Senior for July, and her loyal pups, share joy wherever they visit!

Cindy Wilkinson is retired and spends her time collecting stuffed animals and small gifts to take to the seniors at two different senior centers.

Cindy was nominated by her daughter Shanna Wilkinson and Morgan Saxton and Trinka Whatley, owner of Visiting Angels in Provo, surprised her during a recent visit to Auberge Memory Care.

Shanna says, "She spends her life volunteering and making a difference. Her and her therapy dog make a big impact on the community."

Trinka says Cindy's an example of a Super Senior, someone who is doing extraordinary things in their community! She awarded Cindy with a gift basket from Kneaders and a $250 gift certificate.

If you know someone who should be recognized, you can nominate them here, and once a month a senior will be selected to be recognized.

Visiting Angels provides professional in-home care for seniors and adults, helping them maintain their independence, in the comfort of their own homes.

Caregivers offer everything from companionship to personal care to meal prep and transportation.

You can learn more by going to ut-care.com/fox13 or by calling them at 866-80-ANGEL.

