Outdoor dining in Park City at Flanagan's on Main

Get out of the valley heat and into the beautiful mountains of Historic Park City and check out the deck at Flanagan's On Main.
Posted at 2:10 PM, Jun 16, 2022
Flanagan's is a family friendly restaurant that offers not only Authentic Irish fayre but also delicious summer salads, wraps, and more!

You can dine year-round inside their restaurant or during the summer months you can enjoy their outdoor patio which is right on Main Street Park City.

They also have a downstairs for 21+ that offers live music, DJ, dancing, and fun!

Ivonne Timar shared some of their delicious entrees from traditional Fish N’ Chips and sandwiches, to bread pudding, as well as one of their most popular salads, and a vegetarian wrap.

For more information go to Flanagan's on Main and you can follow them on social media @flanagansonmain

