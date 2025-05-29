Outdoor summer concerts start at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

The summer concert series in Utah begins Thursday, May 28, 2025 at the Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre.

Shauna Lake got a sneak peek at what the outdoor concert venue has in store for fans this year, which includes a great lineup and something for everyone.

The season starts with up-and-coming Country star "Hardy", followed by more than 40 different shows over the summer.

Some of the big names include "Mumford & Sons", "Halsey", "Incubus", "Keith Urban", "Jason Aldean", "Dierks Bentley", "Hozier" and "Chris Stapleton".

The season ends on October 12, 2025 when "Judas Priest" and "Alice Cooper" take the stage.

In addition to the music, fans can expect a great experience with new features at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre including new suites that have been in the work for two years.

They come with a mini fridge and comfortable chairs close to the stage.

There's also the new "Backyard Barn" patio area to get food and drinks.

They also do fun scavenger hunts where you can win prizes at the shows. Check out their social media for clues!

When it comes to getting your tickets, make sure you purchase them at ticketmaster.com, and have them ready to be scanned when you arrive.

You can see more about the summer shows and the new features at @utahfirstamp on Instagram and at utahfirstamp.com.

