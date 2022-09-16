Outsmart inflation with these great deals for new parents

Did you know that parents on average could spend up to $310,605 by the time a child turns 17?!

With a number like that it’s not surprising that moms have a lot of sleepless nights but Zulily wants to help!

Zulily just debuted new offerings – really creating an online superstore with 100 exclusive daily deals from trusted brands

They also just debuted a series of 300 virtual brand stores within a store which include Carter’s, LEGO, Stride Rite, Madewell, Sorel – and so much more.

Today, until Sept. 29th, Zulily’s 24th edition of the bi-annual Welcome Baby event runs for 2- weeks offering more than 2,000 styles at up to 60% off.

Zulily has so many options for every trimester plus they are celebrating twin moms with the Double the Fun collection which includes: Baby Trend Centennial Expedition Double Jogger available for $199.99 or, the Summer Infant Grey Polka Dot/Stripe duo swaddles for comforting your little ones.

For restful sleep for everyone in the house check out their soothing noise machines, comforting pillow spray or bath bombs, there are so

For more of Zulily Welcome Baby and other great deals go to zulily.com