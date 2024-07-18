Ovation Homes has been building single level homes for active adults, 55+ for more than 26 years in Northern Utah.

You can see one of them, The Bridgeport Model, at the Northern Wasatch Parade of Homes. The home is a big open concept with spacious living areas and plenty of room for entertainment.

Ovation has seven different layouts to choose from, for single level living, but there also is an option to have a loft for those family visits.

Amber Wykstra, Ovation Homes Marketing and Sales, says they've been building for so long, that the floor plans have been curated by clients, so they have mass-market appeal.

But, they also are able to personalize your home to truly make it your own.

We talked with an Ovation Homes resident, Dale and his dog Chip. They say the best part of living in the community is the friendly neighborhood. They have get-togethers and socials with the other active adults near them.

The development in West Point features pickleball courts, a bowery and park space. There's even RV parking and bigger lots available.

Plus, when you buy a home at Ovation, landscaping in the front and back yards are included and the HOA does the mowing and winter snow removal.

The Northern Wasatch Parade of Homes runs through July 20, 2024. You can get a discount code by clicking here.

Be sure to use Google maps to find the exact location of the home. The address is 4436 West 1050 South, West Point.

All of the information about Ovation and the Parade Home can be found at ovationhomesutah.com.

