Overcoming parental burnout

More than half of parents say they are burned out. So what are the best ways to overcome burnout?

Florence Ann Romano is a personal growth strategist and author of Build Your Village: A Guide to Finding Joy and Community in Every Stage of Life.

She is providing strategies for parents to release the pressure to be perfect and build healthy, supportive villages to put an end to the burnout.

Florence explains that various factors like the prevalence of remote work and social media are magnifying a sense of isolation that is putting undue pressure on parents to try and do and be everything for everyone.

Parents should create more reasonable expectations for themselves and their children.

One way to do that is with fewer structured activities and more free time to be/play with their children. This will ease demands on not only the parents but also the kids.

Building a support village is vital for a family’s health. We all need to learn to release the guilt and know when to ask for support.

For more information go to florenceann.com and you can also follow Florence on Instagram and Facebook.