Overlook Restaurant is a melting pot of culture and Park City's local vibes

If you haven't eaten at the Overlook Restaurant at Black Rock Mountain Resort you need to.

Black Rock Mountain Resort is surrounded by the beautiful Wasatch Mountain Range and Overlook Restaurant is in the heart of the Resort and offers the best views from just about every seat.

Overlook Restaurant is open daily, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. They offer a locally inspired new American cuisine with multicultural influences.

Executive Chef Ernesto's cooking style is a melting pot of culture and Park City's local vibes.

They're open for a Thanksgiving Buffet on Thursday, November 25 from 11am to 6pm. There will be breakfast items, hot and cold stations, a carving station and an incredible dessert table. Make your reservations on OpenTable.

Overlook Restaurant also features a pizza oven and On The Rocks bar with live music every Friday and Saturday nights from 6:30pm to 9:30pm. Find the live music schedule on Facebook or the website.

Chef Ernesto joined us with a recipe from the Winter Menu.

Pear and Brie Salad

Ingredients:

16 oz. artisan greens

2 green Anjou Pears

2 red Bartlett pears

1 sweet potato

1 yam

12 oz. creamy brie cheese

6 oz. Marcona almonds

6 oz. dried cranberries

Method:

Slice pears and brie cheese in thin slices.

Crush Marcona almonds.

Slice sweet potatoes and yams.

Fry in oil and drain on paper towel. Let sit for a minute.

Place artisan greens, pears, sweet potato and yams in a large mixing bowl.

Add dressing to taste.

Top with brie cheese, Marcona almonds and dried cranberries.

Honey Mustard Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

1/2 c. apple juice reduction

3 oz. rice vinegar

1 oz. honey

Pinch kosher salt

Pinch black pepper

1 1/2 c. blended oil

1 tsp. whole grain mustard

Method:

Place all ingredients except the blended oil and whole grain mustard in blender.

Blend until combined.

Slowly add oil until emulsified.

Add whole grain mustard blend.

Serve over salad greens immediately or store in air-tight container for up to 10 days.

