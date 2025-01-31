Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Ozzie would do well as your center of attention, or in a big family of kids and dogs!

Let's Find Ozzie a Home!
This good boy would be good as the center of your attention or in a home filled with kids and dogs.
Posted

Meet Ozzie, our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week.

He's a small, but solid, playful pup with a lot of energy and snuggles to spare!

He loves his toys, exploring and running around with his foster siblings.

Ozzie can be a little shy at first, but warms up quickly and is never aggressive.

He's do great in a big family of kids and dogs, or he'd be good being your center of attention!

He's doing great on house training, does great in a kennel and is up-to-date on vaccinations, chipped and neutered.

This little guy is ready to find his forever home!

If you're interested in adopting Ozzie, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws will be at Petsmart in Canyon Rim, 3191 E. 3300 S., SLC, with adoptable dogs on Saturday, February 1, 2025 from 1-4pm.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere