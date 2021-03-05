Menu

Pablo would be a perfect only "child"

You know how some kids are great as the only child in a family? That's how Pablo would like it!
Posted at 1:34 PM, Mar 05, 2021
Some kids just want to be an only child, to get all the love and attention.

Some dogs are the same way.

Pablo is! He's our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week.

Pablo gets a little jealous of other dogs when they're trying to get your attention.

He's very smart and eager to please his humans. He is very willing to learn and responds very well to clicker training and is treat motivated!

He loves to cuddle and is potty trained and knows how to use a doggy door.

Pablo is a cocker spaniel mix, about seven years old and under 25 pounds.

He is current on all vaccinations, is neutered and chipped.

His adoption fee is $200.

If you'd like more information please visit hearts4paws.org.

