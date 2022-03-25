Watch
Page, Arizona Fine Art Festival

Why not take a road trip to Page, Arizona? It's close to Lake Powell and now it's having a fine art fest and you're invited.
It's time for a road trip to Page, Arizona for the inaugural Page Fine Art Festival April 7-10, 2022.

The festival will feature various local artists plus if you're interested in taking an art class they have that as well.

They also have entertainment for people of all ages - a beer garden, live music, bounce houses, food, and lots of fun!

Most of the events take place in the City Park and are free.

If you'd like to attend the Friday or Saturday evening paid events you can find more information on cityofpage.org

