Painted Tree Boutiques is ready for fall

It's definitely feeling like Autumn at Painted Tree Boutiques in Orem.

Painted Tree is a creative community of shops with hundreds of vendors under one roof featuring gifts, decor, fashion, soaps, candles and much more.

It's always fun to check out what they have new (there will be new things every time you go). Right now — you can find anything you need for fall or the holidays that are right around the corner.

Caylie Barnett with Painted Tree Boutiques says the store started in Arkansas, and then expanded to Texas and is now all over the country... including in Utah.

You'll want to wear your comfy shoes and grab a shopping cart because you'll find so much stuff to take home.

You can find the aisles easily, they're each named after trees.

And, if you would like to become a vendor, there's always an opportunity for you. You can open a physical space without the risk of brick and mortar.

You don't even have to be there all the time. Painted Tree handles it all.

You can learn more at paintedtree.com or by following them on Instagram and Facebook.