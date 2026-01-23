Paisley is ready to meet her forever family

Meet Paisley, our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week who is a retired mama after giving birth to three litters.

She was responsibly bred, but still got a common condition in dogs that are not spayed — a huge mammary tumor.

It has been removed, and Paisley is now on the mend.

She has a little scar and is a little shy, but she has the sweetest heart and is looking for someone who will baby her and give her all the love and treats she deserved!

Paisley is healthy now, up-to-date on vaccinations, just had a dental, is chipped and ready to find her family.

Her adoption fee is $500.

If you'd like to meet Paisley, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws is also asking for donations to help cover her tumor removal. You can donate through Venmo @Hearts4paws, or through the website.