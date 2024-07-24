Pan for gold just as the pioneers did

Pan for gold with family and friends at This Is The Place Heritage Park.

According to estimates, more than 300,000 people came to the territory during the Gold Rush.

Salt Lake City became known as The Crossroads of the West, as pioneers were urged to forgo seeking gold in order to build up the new city through servicing all those en-route to California.

This proved to give Salt Lake City a boost in it’s young economy and established it as a place of commerce and culture in the West.

During the Gold Rush of 1849 an ounce of gold was worth $20.67 cents. Whereas, today an ounce of gold is worth approximately $2,164.

Gold was found at Sutter's Mill in early 1848 and reached its peak in 1852.



