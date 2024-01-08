Watch Now
Papa Murphy's and Big O Tires are partnering to give you an amazing deal!

Posted at 1:38 PM, Jan 08, 2024
Now is a great time to buy a set of new tires!

From now to January 28, 2024, Papa Murphy's and Big O Tires are partnering to give you an amazing deal.

Buy a set of four select tires at Big O and get a free pizza deal each month for a whole year!

Papa Murphy's has lots of delicious signature pizzas and they're giving you the opportunity to try several of them.

Try Papa Murphy's Cowboy, Hawaiian, Chicken Bacon Artichoke, BBQ Chicken Pizzas and more.

You can get a large, 2-topping pizza for just $10.99 when you order at PapaMurphys.com.

The select set of four tires include multiple tire brands. You can stop into your locally owned and operated Big O Tires for more details.

There are more than 50 locations in Utah from Logan to Beaver. Visit bigotires.com to find the closest location to you.

