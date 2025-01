Mark your calendars! From now to January 26, 2025, Papa Murphy's and Big O Tires are partnering to give you an amazing deal!

When you buy a set of four select tires at Big O Tires, you'll get a free pizza deal up to $17 each month for a whole year!

There are more than 50 locally-owned and operated Big O Tires locations in Utah from Logan to Beaver!

You can learn more at PapaMurphys.com and BigOTires.com.