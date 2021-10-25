Watch
The Place

Actions

Papa Murphy's hauntingly delicious Jack-O Pizza is back

items.[0].videoTitle
Bring this pumpkin-shaped, pepperoni-covered olive-eyed creation to life in your oven and treat your family to a fresh pizza.
Posted at 1:55 PM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 15:55:57-04

If you crave fresh pizza but the idea of making it yourself fills you with horror… or if you love zombie movies but reanimated leftovers turn your stomach... Pick up a fresh Jack-O pizza from Papa Murphy's for just $9.

Bring this pumpkin-shaped, pepperoni-covered, olive-eyed creation to life in your oven and treat your family to a fresh pizza that'll make them scream with joy this Halloween.

Celebrate Halloween this year by cutting into a shockingly delicious Jack-O pizza with pepperoni and mozzarella for just $9.

You don't have to go trick or treating to indulge your sweet tooth! With the purchase of a Jack-O pizza, you can buy one pound of Papa Murphy's made-from-scratch, ready-to-bake Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough for only $3 more. It's a 'Scream of a Deal."

Available now through October 31.

To order online, go to papamurphys.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere