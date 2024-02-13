Watch Now
Papa Murphy's HeartBaker pizza is back for Valentine's Day

Show your family some love this Valentine's Day with Papa Murphy's heart-shaped pizza
What's easier than this? A HeartBaker pizza you can pop in the oven for just $11!
Papa Murphy's HeartBaker pizza is back!

At just $11, the original heart-shaped pizza is the perfect meal for Valentine's Day.

But hurry - it's only available through Feb 14th with both a Cheese and Pepperoni option.

The HeartBaker is topped with mounds of fresh grated cheese and loads of pepperoni.

Premium quality pizza that is made fresh daily and baked hot in your oven.
Papa Murphy's pizzas are made with only the freshest ingredients; their dough is made from scratch, and you serve it when it's right out of the oven and piping hot.

You can order your pizza at papamurphys.com.

