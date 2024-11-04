Papa Murphy's his honoring active and retired military men and women on Veterans Day

Monday, November 11, 2024 is Veterans Day, a time to pay tribute to the men and women who serve and have served their nation.

Papa Murphy's wants to honor active and retired military on that special day.

Jeremy Claflin, Papa Murphy's Owner, says they will offer 50 percent off any one item at regular menu price on Veterans Day.

This is for in-store only at your local Papa Murphy's location. Just show your military ID and walk out with dinner!

You can find a Papa Murphy's near you at papamurphys.com.