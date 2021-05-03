Papa Murphy's wants educators to take a night off from cooking dinner

Papa Murphy's is celebrating teachers and staff on May 5 and May 6 with 50 percent off a large or family-size pizza at regular menu price.

Papa Murphy's recognizes the challenging year it has been for educators and staff members and want to give them a night off from cooking dinner.

Papa Murphy's appreciates the contributions they make to education and society.

While you are there, pickup an awesome side like their scratch-made 5 Cheese bread, S'mores Bars or Cookie Dough.

Visit a participating Papa Murphy's store in your location to take advantage of the 50% off. And, don't forget to bring your faculty or staff ID.

To find a location near you please visit papamurphys.com.