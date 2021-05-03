Watch
The Place

Actions

Papa Murphy's wants educators to take a night off from cooking dinner

items.[0].videoTitle
Papa Murphy's recognizes the challenging year it has been for educators and staff members and want to give them a night off from cooking dinner.
Posted at 1:34 PM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 15:34:09-04

Papa Murphy's is celebrating teachers and staff on May 5 and May 6 with 50 percent off a large or family-size pizza at regular menu price.

Papa Murphy's recognizes the challenging year it has been for educators and staff members and want to give them a night off from cooking dinner.

Papa Murphy's appreciates the contributions they make to education and society.

While you are there, pickup an awesome side like their scratch-made 5 Cheese bread, S'mores Bars or Cookie Dough.

Visit a participating Papa Murphy's store in your location to take advantage of the 50% off. And, don't forget to bring your faculty or staff ID.

To find a location near you please visit papamurphys.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere