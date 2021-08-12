Para-fencer from Utah is packing her bags for Tokyo

Shelby Jensen is packing her bags and heading to Tokyo to represent the USA in the Paralylmpic Games.

She's an athlete in the sport of fencing, and does it left-handed.

When Shelby was just seven years old she suffered a stroke after a brain aneurysm. During surgery she had another stroke that caused paralysis on the right side of her body. She know calls her right side her "helper side", and does most things left-handed.

But that may actually help in fencing because most of her competitors are right-handed.

Shelby began fencing when she was 15 years old when she was volunteering at a wheelchair sports camp.

She became intrigued by the sport and decided to give it a try and was immediately hooked.

She didn't compete nationally until 2017, but that same year she won her first gold medal at the October North American Cup.

Then in 2019 she won two medals at the 2019 Pan American Wheelchair Championships, and that same year Shelby made her first Senior World Team in 2019 and won bronze at the 2019 U23 Wheelchair World Championships.

Shelby is also a student at Salt Lake Community College. You can follow her paralympic progress here.