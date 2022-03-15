Watch
Parenting tips with the 7 C's of resilience

LifeLine for Youth talks about Dr. Ginsburg's Focus on the 7 C's to help your child be resilient.
Posted at 3:03 PM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 17:03:53-04

As parents we all want to raise resilient teens but it’s important for parents to known how to do it properly.

Daniel Scholz, LCSW, and Clinical Director of LifeLine for Youth, says that the motto at LifeLine is to: "Prepare the child for the path and not the path for the child".

Daniel shared with us Dr Ginsburg 7 C's of resilience:

1. Competence
2. Confidence
3. Connection
4. Character
5. Contribution
6. Coping
7. Control

Dr Ginsburg is a child pediatrician and human development expert and his work has become very influential and helpful for parents.

For more information call 801-936-4000 or visit lifelineforyouth.com.

