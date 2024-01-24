Parents: You'll be noticing these signs and they're meant to get your attention

Parents Empowered Month is an opportunity for the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services (DABS) and Parents Empowered to inform parents and caregivers about the harms of underage drinking.

Alcohol affects a young, developing brain very differently than an adult's brain. It increases the risk of alcohol dependence. A child's healthy brain is key to their future success in life.

The 2023 State of Utah SHARP data found that among the youth that used alcohol, almost half used it at home with their parent's permission.

Drinking, no matter if it's at home with a parent's permission, is harmful to the developing brain.

That's why you'll notice these signs in stores, reminding parents that Utah dad shows the #1 reason kids choose not to drink is because of strong parental disapproval.

When parents spend at least 10-15 minutes a day with their child, doing what their child enjoys, they are less likely to drink underage.

Parents are encouraged to have frequent and meaningful conversations with their kids and to set clear rules against underage drinking.

Anytime your child is about to leave the house, check in with these questions:



Where are you going?

Who will you be with?

What will you be doing?

When will you be home?

Will there be alcohol?

You can learn more at parentsempowered.org.