Park City Cocktail and Mocktail contest winner

Each year during the month of July, patrons go to participating restaurants in Park City, Utah to sample and vote for their new favorite cocktail and mocktail of the season.

Typically, two bar directors are crowned but this year BOTH titles go to Reagan Chung of Handle Park City, the winner of this summer’s Park City Area Restaurant Association (PCARA) Savor the Cocktail – and Mocktail – Contest.

“Gin” Cocktail

Ingredients:

1.5oz Alpine Gin

.5oz Cappelletti

.75oz Rhubarb-honey syrup

.75oz Lemon Juice

1/8oz Olive Oil

Method: Shake all ingredients, strain into a Rocks glass with ice. Garnish with lemon twist.

“Mocktail #4”

Ingredients:

1.5oz Phony Negroni

.75oz Rhubarb Honey Syrup

3/4oz Lemon Juice

1/8oz Olive Oil

Method: Shake all ingredients, strain into a Nick & Nora glass. Garnish with lemon twist.

Chung will be awarded a $1,000 cash prize ($500 for each category), city-wide bragging rights, and will be featured in a marketing campaign leading into PCARA’s popular fall “Dine About” event.

To learn more about the Park City Savor the Cocktail contest, visit parkcityrestaurants.com