Park City Fashion Week brings the runway to the Rockies.

The 3rd Annual Park City Fashion Week is happening on January 21, 2024 at the Goldener Hirsch Resort.

This year there will be eight designers showing off couture, street fashion, sustainable clothing, a new ski brand and more.

We got a sneak peek at three of the designs:

Designer Abigail Griswold - a modern designer who had a different collection at PCFS in 2024, and has also shown at NYFW

Designer Trung Q Tham - western couture

Moon Rising Co - handcrafted sustainable Peruvian alpaca shawls

You can get tickets at Parkcityfashionweek.com and use code fox13 for 10 percent off.