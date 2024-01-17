Watch Now
3rd Annual Park City Fashion Week
Park City Fashion Week brings the runway to the Rockies.
Posted at 1:21 PM, Jan 17, 2024
The 3rd Annual Park City Fashion Week is happening on January 21, 2024 at the Goldener Hirsch Resort.

This year there will be eight designers showing off couture, street fashion, sustainable clothing, a new ski brand and more.

We got a sneak peek at three of the designs:

Designer Abigail Griswold - a modern designer who had a different collection at PCFS in 2024, and has also shown at NYFW
Designer Trung Q Tham - western couture
Moon Rising Co - handcrafted sustainable Peruvian alpaca shawls

You can get tickets at Parkcityfashionweek.com and use code fox13 for 10 percent off.

