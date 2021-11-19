Park City Restaurants offering Thanksgiving dinner & sides

Cooking Thanksgiving dinner is A LOT of work and thankfully there are delicious Park City Restaurants who can help you put an incredible meal on the table without you doing all the work.

Jenny Hardman took the drive up the canyyon to her hometown to see what Hearth & Hill and Deer Valley Grocery Cafe are doing for this year's holiday.

Hearth & Hill is located in Kimball Junction of Park City which is just off the I-80 exit. You can order their thanksgiving spread to-go or dine in. They are open 7 days a week for lunch and dinner and open on Sundays for brunch.

If you need help with your Thanksgiving sides, then Deer Valley Grocery Cafe is for you! Located at the bottom of Deer Valley just before the resort they are ideal for year-round dining as well as delicious menu items to add to your holiday dinners and parties.

For more information on these restaurants and other Park City restaurants offering Thanksgiving dinner go to parkcityrestaurants.com