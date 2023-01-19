Watch Now
Park City Restaurants open during Sundance

You'll want to visit these hot spots for tasty grub during Sundance.
Posted at 2:35 PM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 16:35:53-05

If you're making your way to Park City during Sundance you know finding a restaurant open to the public during this time can be tricky.

Brooks Kirchheimer, Park City restaurateur, wants to make sure you have a place to dine-in or grab a quick bite to eat before heading to a movie.

With two restaurants in Kimball Junction, Hearth and Hill and Hill's Kitchen, they provide the best of both worlds.

Dine-in at Hearth and Hill for breakfast, lunch or dinner, seven days a week and just down the street you can enjoy Hill's Kitchen, a great spot for breakfast or lunch with amazing pastries, coffee plus beer and wine.

For more information go to Hill's Kitchen or Hearth and Hill.

