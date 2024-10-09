Park City Stone & Wood Design specializes in handcrafted, custom wood furniture

Park City Stone & Wood specializes in creating handcrafted, custom wood furniture.

Greg Burns, the founder, has a passion for woodworking and believes that every piece of wood has its own story to tell.

In fact, he says if you can dream it, they can build it. Their mission is to highlight the unique grain, color, and beauty of various wood species.

Each piece is not just a product, but a work of art that adds character and warmth to any space.

Whether it's a specific style, size, or finish, the company tailors each piece to meet the unique needs of customers.

The company caters to a variety of markets, including residential spaces, commercial environments, restaurants, and unique accessories.

From dining tables and chairs to office desks and custom cabinetry, Park City Stone & Wood provides solutions that enhance both functionality and aesthetics.

Park City Stone & Wood will be showcasing some of its work at the Designer Rooms at the Salt Lake Fall Home Show."

This is a fantastic opportunity for attendees to see the craftsmanship up close and envision how custom furniture can enhance attendees' own spaces.

The Salt Lake Fall Home Show

Dates:

Friday, Oct. 11, 2024 2 p.m.–9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 10 a.m.–9 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah

Admission:

Adults (Door) $12.00

Adults (Online) $10.00

Senior 55+ (Door & Online) $8.00

Children Ages 12 & under FREE

4-Pack: Get 4 tickets for price of 3: $30 ($7.50 each)

Teacher Appreciation and Hero Day: All teachers, active military personnel, veterans, fire, police and first responders get FREE admission with valid ID on Friday, October 11, 2024. Must present valid ID at the Will Call.

For more information and tickets, please visit SaltLakeFallHomeShow.com.

