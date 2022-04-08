Park City's newest hotel shows off their restaurant

Park City's newest hotel, Pendry, is a boutique luxury hotel and recently opened in the center of Canyons Village.

From their contemporary mountain design to their four new restaurants it's worth the drive up Parley's Canyon.

Jenny Hardman joined their Executive Chef, Daniel Grunbeck in their main restaurant, KITA.

KITA serves breakfast. lunch, and dinner plus has a beautiful cocktail bar and raw bar. If you're wanting something more casual be sure to check out Disco Pizza, Après Pendry, or their Pool House Bar & Grille.

Whether you want to plan a staycation or make a dining reservation go to pendry.com/park-city and for more Park City dining options go to parkcityrestaurants.com

