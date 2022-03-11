Park City's newest restaurant, Hill's Kitchen

Hill’s Kitchen is Park City's newest restaurant!

Brooks Kirchheimer, Park City restaurateur, known for his restaurant Hearth and Hill which opened in 2018, has now brought us Hill's Kitchen.

Just like Hearth and Hill, Hill’s Kitchen was built from scratch. The two Park City eateries offer guests a variety of options... Whether you want to dine in at Hearth and Hill for lunch, brunch or dinner or want to grab a quick bite to eat before skiing, Hill's Kitchen has you covered plus they offer amazing pastries, coffee, beer and wine.

Both restaurants are located in Kimball Junction and Hill's Kitchen is just two doors up from Hearth and Hill.

For more information go to Hill's Kitchen or Hearth and Hill

