Participate in an online auction and help kids facing opportunity gaps

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah matches 'big brothers' and 'big sisters' with “littles” – kids who are facing opportunity gaps.

Nancy Basinger, BBBS of Utah President/CEO, explained that through one-on-one volunteer mentoring, the nonprofit helps kids build the resilience and confidence they need to reach their future potential.

To raise funds for this important work, BBBS of Utah is hosting Mad about Mentoring and an incredible online auction tomorrow! Although it's too late to register to go to the event you can still participate in the silent auction.

Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah loves giving back to the community and BBBSU is just one of the non-profits they help.

Levi Smith, Director, Infrastructure at Regence and BBBSU board member, shared why this is such an important organization and its impact it has on the community.

If you would like more information on BBBSU go to bbbsu.org and if you would like to help raise funds for their program through the silent auction go to BBBSU Online Auction

